Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) Insider Toby van der Meer Buys 31,099 Shares

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) insider Toby van der Meer purchased 31,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

HSTG opened at GBX 160.40 ($2.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.13. Hastings Group Hldg PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 167.30 ($2.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 184.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06.

Get Hastings Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. Hastings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.97%.

HSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.39) target price (down previously from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hastings Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.38 ($2.60).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Hastings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hastings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.