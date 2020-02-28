Haven Protocol Price Reaches $0.37 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $4.35 million and $115,610.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00004260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,624.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.93 or 0.02585320 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.29 or 0.03598439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00686201 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00790794 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010998 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00086017 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00027729 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.85 or 0.00589727 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,833,270 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

