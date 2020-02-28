Haverford Trust Co. Buys 13,068 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,113,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.6% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $162,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 752.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after buying an additional 65,286 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $11,864,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 328,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,873,000 after acquiring an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $139.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day moving average is $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

