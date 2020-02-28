Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Shares of HVT.A stock opened at $15.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $24.56.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

