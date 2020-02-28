HempCoin Trading 41.9% Lower This Week (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $450,137.00 and $14.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00041469 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00071011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000802 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,668.50 or 1.00160490 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000933 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00063780 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000421 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 255,206,232 coins and its circulating supply is 255,071,082 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

