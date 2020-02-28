High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

TSE HLF opened at C$7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $263.73 million and a PE ratio of 21.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.53. High Liner Foods has a one year low of C$6.83 and a one year high of C$12.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

