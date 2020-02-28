HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPR shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE:HPR opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. HighPoint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $121.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.99 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 176,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HighPoint Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 871,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

