HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.39

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.39 and last traded at $37.46, with a volume of 287392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HFC. Zacks Investment Research cut HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $414,183.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,199.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 9,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $499,910.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,857 shares of company stock worth $2,186,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,428,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,144,000 after purchasing an additional 339,518 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,336,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,206,000 after buying an additional 144,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,187,000 after buying an additional 137,015 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,156,000 after acquiring an additional 408,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 354.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,734,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

