Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.45-10.45 EPS and its FY21 guidance to ~$10.45 EPS.

Shares of HD stock opened at $224.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.92.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

