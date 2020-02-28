Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $241.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.93 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $5.62 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $714.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.92.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

