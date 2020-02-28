Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Acquires New Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,361 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,231,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,285,000 after purchasing an additional 217,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,287,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,496,000 after purchasing an additional 342,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.14.

D stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $72.61 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.66.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 86.56%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

