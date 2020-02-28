Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 907 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 858 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 407.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $373.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.11 billion, a PE ratio of 90.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $392.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

