Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 980 Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 980 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 276,622 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $105,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Boeing by 14.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,961.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,172 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,858 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

NYSE BA opened at $280.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $328.20 and a 200-day moving average of $348.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $284.29 and a 52 week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.03.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.