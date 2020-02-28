Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Buys New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after buying an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after purchasing an additional 644,931 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,074,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,000 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,248,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,519,000 after purchasing an additional 82,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,746,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,959,000 after purchasing an additional 214,103 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

