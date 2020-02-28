Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Buys New Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 773.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,841,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,662 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Novartis by 102.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,035,000 after purchasing an additional 274,355 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1,256.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 179,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 166,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,674,000 after purchasing an additional 142,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $11,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $84.30 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.97 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day moving average is $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $3.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a yield of 2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

