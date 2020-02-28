Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,475 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,475 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $2,405,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,893 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 235 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,693 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock opened at $283.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.28. The stock has a market cap of $135.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

