Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Invests $1.66 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 1.1% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $177.32 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $159.00 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

