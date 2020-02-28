Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Invests $233,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 7,559.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 374,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 369,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 27.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,685,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,663,000 after purchasing an additional 360,690 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,145,000 after purchasing an additional 348,858 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,061,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,370,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,611,000 after purchasing an additional 234,293 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $63.46 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EMR. Bank of America upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cfra cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.