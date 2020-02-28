Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Invests $3.27 Million in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 493,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $185,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,886.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 356,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,745,000 after buying an additional 338,794 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 243,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,227,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 899.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 198,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,370,000 after buying an additional 178,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperimus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC now owns 171,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,362,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $337.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $375.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.01. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $328.72 and a 12-month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.