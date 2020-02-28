Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Invests $7.48 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,537,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,223,000 after acquiring an additional 51,385 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,493,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,427,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,088,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,933,000 after buying an additional 49,018 shares during the period.

BSV stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $78.76 and a one year high of $81.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1534 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

