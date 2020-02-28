Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Invests $830,000 in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 3,053.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 322,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 311,832 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 554,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 289,346 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Amgen by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,567,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $303,337,000 after buying an additional 274,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN opened at $202.61 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.23.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

