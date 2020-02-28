Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New $228,000 Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 8.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 19.8% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,327 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average is $54.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

