Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New $413,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.98.

Shares of WFC opened at $41.48 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $42.43 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $186.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

