Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New $581,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.93. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.54 and a 1 year high of $119.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1267 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.