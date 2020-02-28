Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after acquiring an additional 502,200 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,643,000 after purchasing an additional 40,133 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $1,608,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

BAC stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $254.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

