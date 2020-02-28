Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $292.28 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $331.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

