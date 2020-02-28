Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $162.47 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.66 and a fifty-two week high of $188.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.27.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.