Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,752 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Intel by 26.1% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 201,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 41,657 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $145,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,099 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of INTC opened at $54.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $255.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $145,170.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,265 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

