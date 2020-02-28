Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,242 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,595,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,630,000 after buying an additional 45,164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,239,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,076,000 after buying an additional 24,546 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,203,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,310,000 after buying an additional 51,498 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,687,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $172.07 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.70 and a fifty-two week high of $202.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.