Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 3,166 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. FMR LLC increased its position in 3M by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after buying an additional 469,237 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2,449.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after buying an additional 115,485 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $420,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $155.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $145.97 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,002 shares of company stock worth $3,884,398 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

