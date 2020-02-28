Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,354 Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,125,000 after buying an additional 698,009 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 338,461 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,585,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,201,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 238,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,359,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.44.

In other news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $347,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,200.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,562 shares of company stock valued at $16,543,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $120.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.92 and its 200-day moving average is $135.66. Marriott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.46 and a fifty-two week high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 162.43% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

