Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 4,399 U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,177,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,691,000 after buying an additional 1,312,268 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 600.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,490,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,463 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,955,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,675,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.02. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.51 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

