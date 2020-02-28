Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 52,152 Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,152 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, grace capital acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $19.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.81. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.92.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

