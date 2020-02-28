Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes $438,000 Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 314,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,525,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 32,485 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 216,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $171.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.70 and its 200-day moving average is $181.87. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $160.87 and a 52 week high of $198.55.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

