Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes $8.06 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 96,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,055,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.2% of Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $74.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $72.82 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.38.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

