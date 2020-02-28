Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes $985,000 Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

In related news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,168 shares of company stock worth $7,070,875. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.97.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.45. The firm has a market cap of $127.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.28.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.