Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 473,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 186.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 5.5% in the third quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $280.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $299.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.17. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $215.93 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Mastercard from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

