Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Takes Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,577 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after buying an additional 985,538 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,633.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,042,551 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $123,897,000 after buying an additional 982,395 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Walmart by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,417,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,595,000 after buying an additional 807,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,845,131 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,276,000 after buying an additional 565,875 shares during the last quarter. 30.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cfra lowered their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock worth $35,818,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $322.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.00%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

