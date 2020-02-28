HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Insider Tracy S. Keogh Sells 121,763 Shares of Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HP stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1762 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in HP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in HP by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in HP by 10.6% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 12.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in HP by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

