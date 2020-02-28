HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given a GBX 635 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been given a GBX 635 ($8.35) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 590.33 ($7.77).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 517.30 ($6.80) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.48. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 575.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 591.38.

In other HSBC news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

