Husky Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (TSE:HSE)

Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

TSE:HSE opened at C$6.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.36. Husky Energy has a 52-week low of C$6.31 and a 52-week high of C$14.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Husky Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Husky Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Husky Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.80.

About Husky Energy

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

