Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Mark R. Vondrasek Sells 1,334 Shares of Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 1,334 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $111,629.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at $421,245.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of H traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.81. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $94.98.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.27. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This is an increase from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,494,000 after buying an additional 9,706 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 875.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after buying an additional 172,600 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 191,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after buying an additional 60,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,507,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on H. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.86.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.