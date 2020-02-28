IBM (NYSE:IBM) VP Bene Robert F. Del Sells 1,175 Shares of Stock

IBM (NYSE:IBM) VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $164,946.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

IBM stock traded down $6.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.74. 1,807,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,038,206. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. IBM has a 52-week low of $126.85 and a 52-week high of $158.75. The firm has a market cap of $124.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The firm had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. IBM’s payout ratio is currently 50.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in IBM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,127,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in IBM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IBM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in IBM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,027,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,844,000 after buying an additional 58,748 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.60.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.