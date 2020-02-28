Iconic (ICON) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last Week

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Iconic has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Iconic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic has a total market cap of $4,852.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Iconic Profile

ICON is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN. Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com.

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

