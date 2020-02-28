IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Neutral

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IEX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

Shares of IDEX stock traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,428. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.65. IDEX has a 12-month low of $142.20 and a 12-month high of $178.14.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IDEX will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

