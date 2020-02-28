Incent (INCNT) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 28th. Incent has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and $38,544.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Incent has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011587 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.15 or 0.02509048 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00213273 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00046376 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127813 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Incent

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,434 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. Incent’s official website is www.incentloyalty.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

