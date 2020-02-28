Independent Research Analysts Give ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) a €9.90 Price Target

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €9.90 ($11.51) price target by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

TKA has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.90 ($13.84) target price on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.15 ($14.12).

Shares of TKA opened at €8.70 ($10.12) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.85. ThyssenKrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($31.41).

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

