Independent Research Reiterates €62.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €62.00 ($72.09) target price by Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €65.21 ($75.82).

Shares of BAS opened at €52.66 ($61.23) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. Basf has a 52 week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52 week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

