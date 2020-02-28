Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.21)-(0.15) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company issued revenue guidance of $313-333 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.93 million.Infinera also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.21–0.15 EPS.

Shares of Infinera stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,766. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.77. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinera will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Infinera from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Infinera from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Infinera from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.30.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.