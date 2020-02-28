ING Groep NV Acquires 887 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,760 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 23.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,852,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $414,467,000 after buying an additional 2,091,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,572 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,554,000 after acquiring an additional 621,357 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,993,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after acquiring an additional 230,974 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

NYSE PWR opened at $39.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Quanta Services Inc has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.